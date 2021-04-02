‘Pieces Of Her’: Nicholas Burton & Aaron Jeffery Join Netflix Thriller Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Burton (Damaged) and Aaron Jeffery (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) are set to recur in Netflix’s dramatic thriller series Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote.

Based on the 2018 book by bestselling crime author Karin Slaughter, the eight-episode series comes from an all-female creative team led by Charlotte Stoudt, Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter and Minkie Spiro, who will direct the season.

Written by Stoudt, who serves as showrunner, Pieces of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Burton plays Andrew Queller, the younger son of Martin Queller (Terry O’Quinn) and the idealist of the family.

Jeffery plays a mysterious and potentially dangerous character that appears in Laura (Collette) and Andy’s (Heathcote) life after a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events.

In addition to Collette and Heathcote, they join previously announced series regulars Jessica Barden, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick, and guest stars O’Quinn, Gil Birmingham, and Calum Worthy.

Stoudt executive produces with Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories, and Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, Spiro and Glatter.

Burton was the lead in Australian feature film Damaged and recently starred in the short film Jack Rabbit, which screened at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and Sydney Film Festival. He will next be seen in the short film Graduation directed by Madeleine Parry. Burton is repped by RGM Artists and Echo Lake Entertainment.

Jeffery played the male lead of Alex for seven seasons on Australian series McLeod’s Daughters. His U.S. film credits include the blockbuster X-Men Origins: Wolverine and action/adventure feature Turbo Kid. He’s repped by Sue Barnett & Associates.