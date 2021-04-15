Phoebe Tonkin, Lamorne Morris & Madison Hu To Star In Horror Indie ‘Night Shift’ From Defiant Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Tonkin, Lamorne Morris, and Madison Hu are set to star in Night Shift, a horror film being directed by brothers Paul and Benjamin China, in their first feature directorial outing. The film hails from Defiant Studios with Eric B. Fleischman and Maurice Fadida producing alongside John Hodges, Bradley Pilz, and Dennis Rainaldi.

Rounding out the cast are Patrick Fischler, Lauren Bowles, and Christopher Denham.

The horror-thriller, written by the China brothers, follows a young woman (Tonkin) working her first night shift at a remote motel as she begins to suspect that she is being followed by a dangerous character from her past. As the night progresses and supernatural events occur, she quickly finds out that nothing is what it appears to be.

Executive producers include Jan McAdoo, Sylvain Gehler, Victor Shapiro, Raphael Swann as well as Kodiak Pictures, which is providing the financing. Production is slated to take place this spring in Los Angeles.

UTA Independent Film Group packaged the film and will handle domestic sales.

Tonkin, known for her role as Haley in the CW series The Vampire Diaries, and its spinoff series, The Originals, has appeared on such shows as Showtime’s The Affair, HBO’s Westworld, and the International Emmy winning miniseries Safe Harbour. She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, Marquee Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

After a seven-season run as Winston Bishop in Fox’s New Girl, Morris headlines his own Hulu show, Woke, which was renewed for a second season. His most recent film credits include Bloodshot, Netflix’s Desperados, and SXSW comedy How It Ends. His reps are UTA, Management 360, and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Hu is best known for playing Frankie Wong on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and can currently be seen opposite s Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp in the Lionsgate sci-fi film, Voyagers, which is in theaters. Hu is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

The China Brothers are repped by Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.