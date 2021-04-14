Peter Atencio To Direct Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Starring Bert Kreischer

Legendary has set filmmaker Peter Atencio to direct The Machine with Comedian Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill set to co-star in the film inspired by Kreischer’s hit viral story. Atencio, Kreischer and Judi Marmel are producing the project.

Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, The Machine is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Bert’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine “The Machine,” which has been viewed more than 85 million times. Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Atencio directed all 55 episodes of Key & Peele “Key & Peele. He earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series along with multiple other Emmy nominations, a Peabody Award and an American Comedy Award. He is repped by UTA.