Pete Davidson To Topline ‘I Slept with Joey Ramone’ Biopic From Netflix & STXfilms

Pete Davidson is set to star in I Slept with Joey Ramone, a biopic chronicling the life of the king of punk that is being produced by Netflix and STXfilms. Jason Orley, who directed the SNL star in Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence as well as his Netflix comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, is directing the pic.

Davidson and Orley penned the screenplay, which is based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name (Leigh is Ramone’s brother). Davidson, Leigh, Rory Rosegarten, and David Spiegelman will serve as executive producers. The project has the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone and with the assistance of Rosegarten Films.

Netflix and STX previously teamed on the Netflix series Rise of Empire: Ottoman as well as the film, Work It starring Sabrina Carpenter.

“When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman STXfilms Motion Picture. “Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

Davidson will soon be seen in The Suicide Squad sequel, out in August, and stars in Ian Edelman’s American Sole, which also hails from STXfilms. He’s repped by ICM and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.