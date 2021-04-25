Person Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting, Forcing Closure Of Sunset Boulevard

UPDATED: On Saturday afternoon, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in a fatal shooting, which left one person dead.

According to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section, the incident occurred at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, at 2:37 p.m. No further details have been provided at this time.

The news of the shooting comes on the heels of a major traffic shutdown on Sunset Blvd. earlier today.

Deadline will update the story as it develops.

EARLIER: One of Hollywood’s major thoroughfares was shut down on Saturday afternoon in both directions after a police shooting.

A news chopper from NBC-TV was over the scene at Sunset and Fairfax and appeared to show a body with blood on the street. Police were swarming the scene.

The scene also showed a black vehicle in contact with a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle. The LAPD unit had a damaged driver’s side window.

LAPD confirmed the shooting but had no details on what happened or possible injuries.

Hollywood is busy today with several demonstrations going on for the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genoide.

City News Service contributed to this report.