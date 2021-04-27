‘Percy Jackson’: Search For Disney+ Series Lead Actor Officially Underway, Says Author Rick Riordan

The search for the ideal teenage demigod has begun as Rick Riordan unveiled a preliminary casting call for the upcoming Percy Jackson series at Disney+.

On Wednesday Riordan shared a blog on his official website noting that casting for the series is “now in its earliest stages.” The YA novel author shared that he would work with the streaming service to for a TV adaptation back in May 2020. Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians book series centers around a 12-year-old Percy Jackson who discovers he is a son of the Greek god of water, Poseidon.

Riordan unveiled a number of details for the titular role – including that the actor should be able to “play 12,” and that there is no specific ethnicity for who can play Percy Jackson himself.

“We are looking for the best person who can embody the character we all know and love from the books,” he wrote. “As with all casting choices, we will be following Disney’s company policy, which says: We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, gender, race and ethnicity, age, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law.”

He added that actors can submit a self-audition tape for consideration for the role. Actors looking to audition for Percy Jackson can find more details for sending in their tapes here.

20th Century Fox adapted the first two books of his Percy Jackson series as part of a series of films. The first film, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), was directed by Chris Columbus, and was released on February 12, 2010. The second installment, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, was originally intended to be released in March 2013 but was instead pushed back to August 7, 2013, and was directed by Thor Freudenthal. The series has grossed nearly $430 million at the worldwide box office.