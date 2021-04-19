‘Peaky Blinders’ Pays Tribute To Helen McCrory With Illustrated Clapperboard

Peaky Blinders lost one of the family last week with the death of “Aunt Pol” Helen McCrory, but the hit BBC drama series forged on with filming on Monday while paying tribute to its former cast member.

“Forever part of the Peaky Blinders family,” the show posted across its social media accounts, alongside a clapperboard illustrated with McCrory in character and the words: “Rest in peace Helen.” The image was taken by director Anthony Byrne.

Peaky Blinders has been lensing since January, but there is no word yet on how the show will move forward without McCrory. It is unclear whether she shot any episodes, but her untimely death will likely change the final arc of her character.

Peaky Blinders co-star Cillian Murphy was among the many who remembered McCrory last week. “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor — fearless and magnificent,” he said.

“She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

Caryn Mandabach, Peaky Blinders executive producer, shared an exclusive statement with Deadline on McCrory’s passing: “When Steve first conceived of the character of Polly, he said that if something should happen to Tommy, Polly would run the business. Only an actress with the depth of humanity that Helen possessed could have taken on that mantle. In truth I wish that Helen could have run the world’s business, because she was that cool.”