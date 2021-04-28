Peacock Orders Abe Forsythe Comedy Series ‘Wolf Like Me’ Starring Josh Gad & Isla Fisher

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Wolf Like Me, a six-episode half-hour genre-bending romantic comedy from Little Monsters helmer Abe Forsythe, starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher. The series is produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Australia streaming service Stan.

Created and written by Forsythe, in Wolf Like Me, everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

Forsythe will direct all six episodes and executive produce. Gad and Fisher also will executive produce along with Made Up Stories’ Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky.

“We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky and wholly original,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters,” said Forsythe. “I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan.”

The project reunites Forsythe and Gad, who worked together on Sundance pic Little Monsters. Gad starred as Teddy McGiggle in the film, written and directed by Forsythe. Gad most recently co-created Apple TV+’s Central Park and also voices Birdie in the animated series that is heading into its third season. Gad also can currently be seen in HBO’s Avenue 5. Gad is repped by WME, Sugar23 and P.J. Shapiro.

Fisher, known for her roles in features such as Wedding Crashers and Definitely Maybe, will next be heard as the voice of Maddie in Netflix animated comedy film Back to the Outback. Fisher is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer, Weber & Dern.

Forsythe is repped by CAA and Grandview.