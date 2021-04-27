Peacock Names Hulu, TiVo Exec Jim Denney Chief Product Officer

NBCUniversal has named Jim Denney Executive VP and Chief Product Officer, Direct-to-Consumer overseeing Peacock’s global product strategy.

Denney will start next month based in New York and reporting to Gidon Katz, President, Direct-to-Consumer. His mandate includes all aspects of product development and user experience as well as product vision and strategy for other customer-facing NBCU digital platforms, including broadcast and cable entertainment apps, NBC Sports, and hayu.

“The Peacock team has done an exceptional job designing and scaling the platform, and the addition of a respected and collaborative leader like Jim Denney will accelerate the incredible momentum driving our business in the U.S. and beyond,” said Katz.

Denney previously led Hulu’s product organization as Vice President of Product Management. In this role, he was responsible for directing the long-term product strategy for the SVOD and live-streaming services—including a complete redesign of the UX—and oversaw teams responsible for the experience and engagement, device partnerships and integrations, customer journey and commerce, and advanced engineering and infrastructure.

Prior to Hulu, Denney spent more than 15 years leading product management and strategy for TiVo where his contributions to the development and delivery of TiVo’s products and experiences garnered him a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Enhanced Television in 2006.