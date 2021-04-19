Peacock Teams With LeBron James And Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted On Gymnastics Docuseries Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Laurie Hernandez, one of the subjects of a Peacock docuseries leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is teaming with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted on Golden, a docuseries about women’s gymnasts vying for a spot on the U.S. team heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

The six-episode series tracks five hopefuls competing for four spots on the U.S. Olympic team. A premiere date has not yet been confirmed for the show, which is part of a broad array of live and on-demand Tokyo programming heading to NBCUniversal platforms.

Golden features Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner. A major theme will be the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the postponement of the Games from 2020 to 2021 and also dramatically altered athletes’ preparations and training.

Each hour-long episode of Golden will center on one of the individual gymnasts, with storylines of the other competitors woven into the narrative. Hernandez is known to Olympic viewers for winning a gold medal as a member of the “Final Five” team and an individual silver on beam at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Skinner served as an alternate on that team.

Hurd was the 2017 world all-around champion and Lee was a member of the team that won gold at the 2019 World Championships. McClain, the 2019 U.S. Classic Junior All-Around Champion, became old enough to be eligible for the Tokyo Olympics once the Games were postponed.

The series will cover a five-month span and milestones like national team training camps, the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which start June 24.

Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes is executive producing, along with James, Carter and Uninterrupted’s Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

Katy Murakami is showrunning the docuseries with Harrison Macks and JP Stiles, who will direct and executive produce. Camille Maratchi is a Co-EP.

The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of the SpringHill, James and Carter’s production entity.

“When I look back, I remember the tremendous sacrifice it took me to achieve my own Olympic pursuits,” Dawes said. “Similarly, these gymnasts have and will continue to endure physical, emotional and mental hurdles that most cannot fathom. The millions of viewers who watch the Summer Games are accustomed to witnessing the short-lived glory of the podium without truly understanding the demands these young female athletes face.”