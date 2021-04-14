Paul Pogba Signs Overall Deal With Amazon; Soccer Star’s First Project Is Doc Series ‘The Pogmentary’

Manchester United soccer star Paul Pogba has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios and set his first project with the streaming giant: A documentary series about his life, titled The Pogmentary.

The French World Cup-winner will work with Black Dynamite, part of the Mediawan Group, on the French Amazon Original, which will reveal what made him the man he is today and offer a glimpse into his life. The Pogmentary will premiere in 2022.

Here’s the logline: “Prime members will discover his world through previously unreleased footage from his childhood and conversations with his family, friends and teammates. His fans will also learn more about his life, passions and accomplishments, looking at what were the key moments on his journey to become one of the most influential football players and icons in the world.”

Details on the length and value of Pogba’s overall deal were not disclosed by Amazon. In signing the agreement, however, it has bagged one of soccer’s biggest stars, who boasts more than 43 million followers on social media and plies his trade at one of the top clubs in the world.

Georgia Brown, head of European originals at Amazon Studios, said: “We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”