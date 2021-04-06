ESPN & Paul Pierce Part Ways After His Wild Instagram Live

Antics on social media appear to have claimed another victim. ESPN and its NBA analyst Paul Pierce have parted ways in the wake of his wild Instagram Live that included pot smoking and scantily clad exotic dancers.

The Associated Press confirmed the split tonight.

Neither side has confirmed the reason for Paul’s departure yet, but sources told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports today that the former Boston Celtics All-Star has been let go.

Pierce tweeted this cryptic clip just after 4:20 p.m. PT with the caption, “”Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree”:

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

And just an hour ago, Pierce followed up with another tweet, which read, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning.”

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

Pierce started at ESPN in September 2017, a few months after his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons. He was an NBA analyst for the Worldwide Leader, appearing on such programs as The Jump and NBA Countdown.

He started and ended his career as a Celtic, spending his first 15 years with the team, winning the 2008 NBA title and being named to 10 All-Star teams. Only John Havlicek played more season with the Celtics (16), who retired Pierce’s No. 36 jersey.

Pierce ended as the Celtics’ all-time leaders in 3-point field goals (1,823), free throws (6,434) and steals (1,583), and his 24,021 career points trails only Havlicek. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, spent 2014-15 with Washington and played his final two seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers. Pierce re-signed with Boston in 2017 so he could retire as a Celtic.

He is a first-time nominee for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2021.