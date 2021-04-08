Paul Dano To Play Role Inspired By Steven Spielberg’s Father In Director’s Childhood Movie

Paul Dano has been cast in a major role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming untitled Amblin film, which is loosely based on the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s childhood.

Dano will play a character inspired by Spielberg’s father, but with a separate and original voice. He joins Michelle Williams who will play a character inspired by Spielberg’s mother, and Seth Rogen who’ll play a character based on the filmmaker’s favorite uncle. Cameras rolls this summer, targeting a 2022 theatrical release.

The pic is co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner; produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Dano will next be seen starring as the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ Warner Bros DC feature The Batman, due out in March 2022.

Dano received a Golden Globe best supporting actor nomination for playing Beach Boys bandleader Brian Wilson in the 2016 movie Love & Mercy. He made his feature directorial debut with Wildlife which premiered at the 2018 Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Zoe Kazan. The pic, starring Carey Mulligan, was released by IFC in October 2018. Dano’s turn in the 2006 feature Little Miss Sunshine notched him a Critics Choice 2007 Best Young Actor award, and he shared in a SAG ensemble win for the Searchlight comedy. Other feature credits include There Will Be Blood, Youth, 12 Years a Slave, Prisoners, Swiss Army Man, Cowboys & Aliens and Knight and Day.

