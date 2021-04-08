Patricia Hodge Replaces The Late Diana Rigg On Channel 5/PBS Series ‘All Creatures Great & Small’

All Creatures Great and Small has found its new Mrs. Pumphrey following the death of Diana Rigg last September.

Miranda and A Very English Scandal actress Patricia Hodge will step into the role for Season 2 of Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece’s period drama, adapted from bestselling author James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories about a young country vet in 1930s Yorkshire.

Produced by Playground, Season 2 is currently shooting in the UK with other new cast including Dorothy Atkinson (Call the Midwife) as Diana Brompton, and James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley) as Colonel Merrick. Returning to the series are Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton, Matthew Lewis, Cleo Sylvestre, and Kriss Dosanjh.

Playground CEO Sir Colin Callender said: “We were deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Diana Rigg who will always be a treasured member of the All Creatures family. Mrs. Pumphrey and her overly indulged Pekingese, Tricki Woo, are such iconic and cherished characters in Herriot’s world and we are delighted to welcome the wonderful Patricia Hodge.”

Executive producers are Colin Callender and Melissa Gallant for Playground, Louise Pedersen for All3Media International, Caroline Cooper Charles for Screen Yorkshire, and Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece.

Ben Vanstone (The Last Kingdom) remains lead writer and executive producer, Brian Percival (Downton Abbey) will return as lead director and executive producer, and James Dean (Liar) joins the production team as producer.

Sasha Ransome (Two Doors Down) will direct episodes three and four, while Andy Hay (The Last Kingdom) also returns as director for episodes five and six, as well as the Christmas special.