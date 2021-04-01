‘Parenthood’ Alum Erika Christensen Cast In New Line’s ‘KIMI’ For HBO Max & ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Remake At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Erika Christensen has booked a pair of major roles. The Parenthood alum is set to reunite with her Traffic director Steven Soderbergh in New Line’s Max Original film KIMI, in which she’ll be co-starring opposite Zoë Kravitz.

No plot details have been made available in regards to this project. The pic, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, was written by David Koepp, who will produce alongside Michael Polaire.

Christensen also has been added to the cast of the upcoming Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining, which will premiere on Disney+. She’s joining previously announced stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff in this latest version from Black-ish creator and executive producer Kenya Barris.

Co-written by Barris and Grown-ish EP Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, the family comedy centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Union and Braff are set to play the parents, and the 10 newly announced actors will round out the dozen as the children.

Gail Lerner will direct the pic, with Shawn Levy — who directed the 2003 iteration starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt — is set to serve as executive producer alongside Union. The film is in production in Los Angeles and is slated to debut on the streamer next year.

Most recently, Christensen is perhaps best known for her six-season starring run as Julia Braverman-Graham on NBC’s acclaimed drama series Parenthood. Other notable credits include Swimfan, The Banger Sisters, The Perfect Score and Flightplan.

