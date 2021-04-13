Paramount Pictures Acquires ‘The Space Between’ Drama Starring Kelsey Grammer

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has secured the home entertainment and television licensing rights to The Space Between starring six-time Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer. The film, the directorial debut from Dallas Buyers Club producer, Rachel Winter, will be in select U.S. theaters on April 23, followed by a digital release on June 15.

William Fichtner (MOM), Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair), Jackson White (Mrs. Fletcher), Paris Jackson (Gringo), and Andy Daley round out the cast.

Written by late screenwriter Will Aldis, the pic is a coming of age story, set during the iconic 90s LA music scene. Micky Adams (Grammer), an eccentric has-been rock musician, loses his grip on reality all while his record label is looking to drop him and his newly created “unique” albums. In hopes of breaking out of the record-label mailroom, a young Charlie Porter (White) is tasked with traveling to the musician’s bizarre home and forcing Micky out of his contract. Micky realizes Charlie could be the key to an artistic breakthrough, and the pair’s unlikely friendship grows.

Winter also produced the drama with Michael Roiff, Milan Popelka, and Steve Samuels. Executive producers are Mohamed AlRafi, Petr Zaluda, Ivan Orlic, and Lauren Mekhael.

Paramount Home Entertainment will also distribute the film internationally.