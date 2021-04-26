‘Paper Girls’: Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Fina Strazza Cast As Leads In Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Rosinsky (Fast Layne), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), Riley Lai Nelet (Altered Carbon) and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody) are set as the four leads in Amazon’s Paper Girls series, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel, from Amazon Studios, Legendary TV and Plan B. Paper Girls is set to film in Chicago this year.

Paper Girls follows four young girls (Rosinsky, Jones, Nelet, Strazza) who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle. A working-class Catholic girl, Mac is the first paper boy in Stony Stream who isn’t a boy. Mac inherited the paper route from her older brother, someone for whom she has undying loyalty and love… which might be the wrong place to put it. Mac’s toughness however is no act, she has a sharp tongue and quicker fists. Like most bullies however, Mac is perhaps masking a deep well of insecurity. Usually a loner by choice, events conspire to cast Mac as the unlikely leader of our Paper Girls on Hell Day 1988.

Jones portrays Tiffany Quilkin. The only child of success-oriented, mixed race parents, Tiffany has big plans for her future and no intention of seeing them derailed. While she is at times willing to improve on the truth when in a tight spot, there is no denying that Tiffany is crazy smart. She boasts an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture, a love of gadgets and technology. She has been delivering papers for a little over a year.

Lai Nelet is Erin Tieng. A dutiful daughter, sister, and yes, newly-minted newspaper employee, Erin often feels caught between worlds. On the one hand, she’s a dual-language immigrant with deep Chinese roots, on the other, she’s an All-American kid on the verge of her teenage years who desperately wants the TV-perfect life she often sees depicted in the Western culture all around her.

Strazza plays KJ Brandman. KJ is one of the only Jewish girls in Stony Stream and comes from the wealthiest family in town, two things nobody will let her forget. It is perhaps only when playing field hockey that she feels truly seen – an image that conflicts starkly with her mother’s desires for her. KJ is guarded, sensitive and underneath her veneer, emotionally roiling. She doesn’t need the paper-delivery job, but it makes her feel free.



Paper Girls is produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers will serve as executive producers. Folsom and Rogers will co-showrun.

Rosinsky was previously a series regular on Disney Channel’s Fast Layne. The young actor and producer co-founded with her sister, Alexis Rosinsky, independent film company, Stellaluna films, and have made numerous short films that have garnered international awards. The duo are currently in pre-production for their first feature film as a team. Rosinsky is repped by Webster Talent Management and Vault Entertainment.

Jones landed the series regular role on the ABC comedy pilot Steps playing Maeve, the sister to Cameron Boyce, in one of his final roles. Jones can currently be seen recurring in such series as Epix’s Perpetual Grace, and also can be seen in Ava Duvernay’s Cherish the Day anthology on OWN as young Esther. Her other television roles include ABC’s sitcom The Mayor and NBC’s Law & Order True Crime. She’s repped by CESD Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment.

Lai Nelet (nay-lay), who appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia and Familiar Japan at an early age, and was seen on ads for Tommy Hilfiger and Nordstrom, opened the catwalk for the Academy of Arts in San Francisco at the age of six. She landed her first role on ABC’s American Housewives and next played the younger Reilleen in Netflix’s Altered Carbon. More recently, Lai Nelet can be seen in Genera+ion on HBO Max. Lai Nelet is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Curtis Talent Management.

Strazza made her Broadway debut at eight years old in the title role of Matilda the Musical. She went on to star in Mariah Carey’s directorial debut, Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Melody, and recorded a new version of Carey’s hit single “Oh, Santa!” with Carey. In television, Strazza has recurred on Law & Order: SVU and has appeared in episodes of Madam Secretary and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, among others. Her film credits include Above the Shadows, A Little Game, Early Learnings, Fracktured, Tribe, and the upcoming Who Framed Tommy Callahan? Strazza is repped by Paradigm, Mara Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.