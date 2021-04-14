‘Pam & Tommy’: Pepi Sonuga & Andrew Dice Clay Join Hulu Limited Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Pepi Sonuga (9-1-1, Thriller) and Andrew Dice Clay (Blue Jasmine, A Star is Born) are set for recurring roles opposite Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s limited series based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Nick Offerman also stars.

Written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, Annapurna-produced Pam & Tommy stars James and Stan as the famous celebrity couple.

Sonuga will play Melanie, Pam’s best friend and wing-woman. Confident and strong, she becomes overprotective when bad-boy rock-star Tommy Lee takes a liking to her best friend.

Clay will portray Butchie. A mob guy, but not a “Mob Guy,” Butchie’s malevolence is matter-of-fact and he’s tired of what you’ve said before you’ve finished saying it. He can’t stand clowns, but that’s who borrows money at loan-shark interest rates, so he controls himself when dealing with them. Until they fuck up.

Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce and DeVincentis also serves as showrunner. Craig Gillespie directs and also executive produces with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee via Point Grey; James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette via Ramona; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug via Anapurna; along with Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Sonuga was a series regular on Freeform’s Famous in Love. Her recent TV credits include guest-starring roles on Into the Dark and 9-1-1. She was recently seen in features Under The Silver Lake and Thriller.

Clay starred in the semi-autobiographical series Dice, which aired for two seasons on Showtime. He was most recently seen on Hap and Leonard and features A Star Is Born and Blue Jasmine.