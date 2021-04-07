‘Pam & Tommy’: Nick Offerman Joins Hulu Limited Series

Nick Offerman has been tapped to co-star opposite Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s limited series based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

In the Annapurna-produced project, which stars James and Stan as the famous celebrity couple, Offerman will play Uncle Miltie. Big and burly, this legendary prolific porn impresario brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real. “The money guy,” Uncle Miltie helps Rand (Rogen) distribute the sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads the a line between humorous and horrific.

Pam & Tommy was written by Rob Siegel and will be directed by Craig Gillespie. The two executive produce the series with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee via Point Grey; James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette via Ramona; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug via Anapurna; as well as DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Parks and Recreation alum Offerman recently co-starred on FX on Hulu’s limited series Devs and is member of the voice cast for new Fox animated series The Great North. He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.