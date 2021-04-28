‘Pam & Tommy’: Taylor Schilling Joins Cast Of Hulu Limited Series; Spenser Granese & Mozhan Marnò To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Orange Is the New Black alumna Taylor Schilling has been tapped for a series regular role opposite Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s limited series based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Nick Offerman also stars.

Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò are set to recur in the series written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis and produced by Annapurna, which stars James and Stan as the celebrity couple.

Rogan plays Rand, the man who stole the tape; Offerman plays porn impresario Uncle Miltie, who helped him distribute it.

Schilling, a fractional series regular, will play Erica, Rand’s wife — at least on paper. Erica is a porn star on her own terms, with emotional and intellectual intelligence that Rand cannot quite fathom. Although she’s moved on long ago, she still holds a place in her life for Rand … as long as he behaves.

Granese will play Steve Fasanella, a mulleted, low-IQ individual who works for Uncle Miltie at Ingley Studios. In his loose morals and underachieving, he’s not unlike Rand himself, minus the unreasonable goals.

Marnò plays Gail Chwatsky, an absolute powerhouse of a publicist. Gail knows what it’ll take to elevate Pamela Anderson’s career. Although she’s strictly business, there’s a side to Gail that genuinely cares for Pamela’s well-being.

The series’ recurring cast also includes Andrew Dice Clay and Pepi Sonuga.

Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce and DeVincentis also serves as showrunner. Craig Gillespie directs and also executive produces with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee via Point Grey; James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette via Ramona; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug via Anapurna; along with Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Schilling earned two Golden Globe and one Emmy nominations for her role as Piper Chapman in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, which ran for seven seasons. She can be seen in the Hulu anthology series Monsterland and will soon be heard as the lead in new AMC animated drama series Pantheon. She also is set to star opposite Steven Pasquale in Spectrum Originals’ upcoming series The Second Wave, from Robert & Michelle King. Schilling is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Rick Genow.