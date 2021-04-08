Palm Springs Film Festival Sets In-Person Dates For 2022

The Palm Springs Film Festival is set to return as an in-person gathering in 2022.

The festival’s annual Film Awards Gala will take place on on Thursday, January 6, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with film screenings (including the opening-night presentation) beginning that Friday. The festival will wrap January 17 with Best of Fest.

The announcement regarding the 33rd edition was made Thursday by The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society.

While Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28, 2021, with more details to be shared later in the month, the 2021 festival and gala did not take place as an in-person event. Film Award honoree selections were still annoucned in recognition of the best in cinema over the past year, with Entertainment Tonight airing a tribute.

Related Story Michaela Coel And Andra Day To Be Honored At Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival

This year’s honorees included Sound of Metal‘s Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), The United States vs. Billie Holiday Oscar nom Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), The Father‘s Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor), Promising Young Woman‘s Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), One Night in Miami actor and songwriter Leslie Odom, Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Mank‘s Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Nomadland helmer Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award).

This year, The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society also shared the best in film through virtual member and community programs.

The last in-person edition of the Palm Springs Film Festival took place in 2020, running January 2-13. One of the largest film festivals in North America, it last year welcomed 136,000 attendees.