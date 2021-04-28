Paley Center Adds To Its Board Of Trustees And L.A. Board Of Governors

EXCLUSIVE: The Paley Center for Media has added more heavy-hitter media and entertainment names to its ranks, appointing execs including Univision CEO Wade Davis and Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff to its Board of Trustees, and the likes of Warner Bros Television Group chairman Channing Dungey, WME president Ari Greenburg and Power creator Courtney Kemp to the nonprofit’s Los Angeles Board of Governors.

The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack Jr. and offers guidance in support of the organization’s mission to lead the conversation around the evolving media landscape via its public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The L.A. Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar.

Other Board of Trustees additions revealed Wednesday include Pearson CEO Andy Bird, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation president and CEO Alberto Ibargüen, The Procter & Gamble Company chief brand officer Marc Pritchard and Grupo Salinas founder and chairman Ricardo B. Salinas.

New L.A. governors also include Condé Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu, Ziffren Brittenham LLP partner Matt Johnson, Blue Marble CEO and founder Theresa Kang-Lowe, Exile Content executive chairman Isasc Lee, Verizon SVP and chief media officer John Nitti, and M88 managing partner and co-founder Phillip Sun.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these extraordinary leaders to the Paley Center’s esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We look forward to working with each of them and are very fortunate to have the benefit of their tremendous expertise, wise counsel, and visionary leadership to ensure the Paley Center remains the media industry’s preeminent nonprofit.”