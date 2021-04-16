Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Stephen Root To Star In ‘Paint’ From Director Brit McAdams

EXCLUSIVE: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, and Stephen Root have signed on to star in Paint, an indie film from director Brit McAdams. Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment is producing the project, which is currently shooting in upstate New York.

McAdams also penned the screenplay, which landed on The Blacklist in 2010. The plot follows Carl Nargle, who has hosted Vermont’s #1 painting show for the past 27 years with his signature whisper keeping viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke until the station hires a younger, better painter who steals everything and everyone Carl loves.

Peter Brant, who provided the financing, is also producing the pic, while Wilson will serve as an executive producer alongside Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore.

Wilson will soon make his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ series Loki. He’s repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum. Watkins, who currently co-stars on the CBS sitcom The Unicorn, is repped by UTA, Haven Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. The Goldbergs star McLendon-Covey is repped by UTA, John Carrabino Management, and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Renée, known for her role as Hawkgirl from CW’s Arrowverse, is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Meyer & Downs. Strus, whose credits include Search Party and 50 First Dates, is repped by KMR Talent and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Root most recently appeared in such films as Uncle Frank, Four Good Days, and Bombshell. He’s repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.