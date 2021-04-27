‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Madelyn Cline, known for her breakout role in the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

South Carolina-born Cline stars as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, which quickly became of the most popular shows on Netflix following its premiere last year, staying on the streamer’s daily Top 10 list for a month and a half following its release. The series follows Cline’s quick witted and warm-hearted character Sarah and a tight-knit group of friends as they are forced to navigate a chain of illicit events that take place during a hurricane worn, life changing summer in the beach destination of the Outer Banks off the coast of North Carolina. She recently finished filming Season 2.

Over the last three years, Cline has appeared in film and TV projects ranging from Focus Features’ Boy Erased to Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Vice Principals. She recently starred in Vertical Entertainment’s TIFF selected The Giant opposite Odessa Young as well as in the Richard Linklater-mentored/Austin Film Society grant honoree What Breaks the Ice with Sofia Hublitz, which debuted at the Woodstock Film Festival.

Cline will next be seen in Blumhouse’s Once Upon a Time in Staten Island opposite Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Frank Grillo later this year. She also recently starred in Kygo’s remix of Donna Summers’ “Hot Stuff” which has amassed over 19 million views so far.

Cline continues to be repped by Bold Talent Agency, Luber Roklin and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.