‘Outer Banks’: Carlacia Grant Joins Season 2 Cast In Recurring Role

Netflix’s Outer Banks has added Carlacia Grant to its season two cast. She will join the YA series in a recurring role opposite Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and more.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, who serve as showrunners and executive producers, Outer Banks follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget

Grant will recur as Cleo. Confident and fearless, Cleo is a Nassau girl, a formidable artful dodger, whose world collides with the Pogues. She will also join Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten who will reprise their roles in season two.

The actress recurred in OWN’s Greenleaf and NBC’s Game of Silence as Danielle Turner and Leesha Bausch, respectively. Her credits also include Roots, Bae Night, Headlines and The Resident.