Oscar Nominee Steven Yeun Added To Ensemble Cast Of Academy Award Presenters – Update

UPDATED, 12:00 PM: Steven Yeun is a surprise last-minute add the ensemble cast of Academy Award presenters, the Oscarcast producer said today. The Minari star is the first Asian-American Best Actor nominee in the Oscars’ 93-year history.

“Surprise!” producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Steven to the crew, and he completes our Oscars cast. No, really, this is it.”

They’d said earlier this week that the additions of Viola Davis and Riz Ahmed would round out the presenter lineup.

Along with that duo, Yeun joins a presenter lineup that also includes Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

PREVIOUSLY, April 22: Oscar nominees Viola Davis and Riz Ahmed are joining the ensemble cast slated to present at the 93rd Oscars, show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today.

Davis, a Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for Fences, is a four time nominee and in contention this year for Best Actress in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which she won the SAG Award as Lead Actress. Ahmed, an Emmy winner, is a first-time Oscar nominee in the Best Actor category for Sound of Metal.

When asked at Saturday’s press conference if any new additions to the “cast” of presenters would be coming, Soderbergh said they would be announcing two final names but that “logistics” were holding up making it public at that time. One reason might be that voting still was going on until Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT and the Academy might not have wanted to give the selection of two actual nominees any kind of publicity boost by announcing they were also part of the show. Although it is quite common to have nominees also act as presenters in the same year, it appeared that Oscar producers were avoiding that this time.

“We’re thrilled Viola and Riz have joined our cast,” Collins, Sher and Soderbergh said in a statement. “Even though they are nominees, we really felt they needed to be a part of our Oscar ensemble.”

Ahmed and Davis round out the diverse lineup that includes Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

The 93rd Oscars will air live on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT Sunday from Union Station in Los Angeles, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, international locations via satellite.

