Oscar Best Song Performances Set Off Fireworks During Pre-Show – Watch

One of the major changes made to the pandemic-impacted 2021 Academy Awards was pre-recording all Original Song nominees and moving them to the 90-minute official pre-show, Oscars: Into the Spotlight on ABC.

“Húsavík”, performed by Molly Sandén, was taped in Húsavík, Iceland where Sandén was joined by a children’s choir. In the movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the song is performed by Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell with vocals by Sandén and Ferrell. Filmed at night, the Oscar performance ended with fireworks over the picturesque Húsavík harbor.

The other songs, “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se), “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7, “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami and “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, were shot at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles with views of the city.

Each of the songs was introduced by one or more of the songwriters who spoke with the Into the Spotlight hosts Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery.

Here are the performances (in order of appearance) of this year’s nominated songs in the Achievement In Music Written For Motion Pictures category. Missing are “Io Sì (Seen)” and “Fight For You”, which have not been cleared by the artists. We will update with the videos if/when they are made available. Below the songs, you can also watch the interviews with “Io Sì (Seen)” songwriters/performers Diane Warren and Laura Pausini and with “Speak Now” co-writer/performer Leslie Odom, Jr.

“Husavik”

from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Hear My Voice”

from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Speak Now”

from One Night in Miami

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Interviews with Warren & Pausini and Odom, Jr.:



