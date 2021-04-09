‘On My Block’: Peggy Blow Upped To Series Regular For Fourth & Final Season Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Peggy Blow, who has recurred as Abuelita on Netflix’s On My Block since the series’ launch in 2018, has been promoted to series regular for the fourth and final season. A Season 4 premiere date has not yet been announced.

Blow’s Abuelita is an age-defying, pot smoking eccentric who says it like it is and is always on standby for a lift and unwelcome advice. She has appeared in 21 episodes.

Peggy Blow Courtesy Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), On My Block is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

On My Block stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias.

Iungerich exec produces alongside Gonzalez, Haft and Jamie Dooner.

Veteran actress Blow began her career in the early 80’s on shows such as The Jeffersons and as Justine Tatum on Hill Street Blues. In addition to On My Block, Blow most recently appeared on Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story and as Madame le Doux on Andi Mack. Other recent guest-starring appearances include I’m Dying Up Here, Snowfall and How To Get Away With Murder. She’s repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency.