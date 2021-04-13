SAG-AFTRA To Host “Stop The Hate” Event Featuring Olivia Munn, Brian Tee & More

SAG-AFTRA will launch a week-long virtual event aimed at addressing and combating discrimination and intolerance in the entertainment and media industries. The series of presentations, which will begin on Tuesday and run through Friday, will assemble a number of key figures including Olivia Munn, Richard Lui and Brian Tee.

“Stop the Hate Week” will include panels, conversations and key notes led by SAG-AFTRA members, broadcasters, academics, labor leaders and professionals to discuss how to advance equality on screen, in production, recording studios and news rooms. Nightline anchor Juju Chang and KGO-TV San Francisco anchor and reporter Dion Lim will join Munn, Lui and Tee to discuss how entertainment and media can help combat anti-Asian hate.

“The buck stops with each of us. Through our highly visible work, people who work in entertainment and the media, our members, have an opportunity to change hearts and minds and build a more equitable and fair society,” SAG-AFTRA President, Gabrielle Carteris said. “It will take a commitment from all of us, from the top down and bottom up, to create a more equitable world for everyone. ‘Stop the Hate Week’ will allow each of us a glimpse into someone’s experiences with the hope that we’ll be able to understand the challenges they face in an effort to determine how to take actionable steps towards change. It is time that the entertainment industry learns from one another, and uses our influential voices to steward an environment of inclusion, fairness and accountability.”

The weeklong event comes weeks after SAG-AFTRA leaders called on their members to help lead the fight against Asian American discrimination and hate. Upon urging members to take a stand against Anti-Asian hate, SAG AFTRA laid out a number of actions and efforts to combat discrimination, including sponsoring and attending Asian American events and festivals, supporting legislation that encourages diversity and more.

See the full schedule for SAG-AFTRA’s “Stop the Hate” event below (all times PT):

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

President’s Task Force on Education Outreach & Engagement: The Next Generation of Broadcasters (10 a.m.)

Moderated by Bob Butler (SAG-AFTRA National Vice President, Broadcaster and Member, Broadcast Steering Committee)

Ashley Mackey (Community Journalist and Digital Reporter KABC Los Angeles)

Nina Moini (Anchor and Reporter, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul)

James Santelli (News Producer, KDKA Pittsburgh)

Justine Waldman (Anchor and Reporter, KRON San Francisco)

LGBTQ Podcast Special Episode Released: Trans Actors on Hollywood

Gabrielle Carteris (President, SAG-AFTRA)

Alexandra Grey, (Actor, Empire)

Ian Harvie, (Actor and Comedian, Transparent)

David White (National Executive Director, SAG-AFTRA)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

#StopAsianHate: Journalists & Actors on how the Media Can Support the AAPI Community (10:30 a.m.) – Asian American Pacific Islander Americans have been the targets of anti-Asian bullying and violence for over a year. In this panel discussion, broadcasters covering the tragic stories along with actors speaking up, join to talk about how the media can help stop the hate.

Olivia Munn (Actor, The Newsroom, The Predator)

Moderated by Maira Ansari (Anchor and Reporter, Wave-TV, Louisville)

Juju Chang (Co-Anchor, Nightline, ABC News)

Dion Lim (Anchor and Reporter, KGO-TV, San Francisco)

Richard Lui (Anchor and Journalist, MSNBC/NBC News)

Brian Tee (Actor, Chicago Med, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift)

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Welcoming Remarks (9:30 a.m.)

Gabrielle Carteris (President, SAG-AFTRA)

Rebecca Damon (Executive Vice President, SAG-AFTRA)

Camryn Manheim (Secretary-Treasurer, SAG-AFTRA)

Jason George (Diversity Advisory Committee Chair, SAG-AFTRA)

David White (National Executive Director, SAG-AFTRA)

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, SAG-AFTRA)

Disability Inclusion in Hollywood: (9:45 a.m.) – A conversation with the Ruderman Family Foundation and other disability inclusion advocates. Additional details to come.

Jay Ruderman (President and Trustee, Ruderman Family Foundation)

Additional participants to be added

Seasoned Performers: Senior Representation on Screen (10:30 a.m.) – A conversation with award-winning, seasoned actors on how to create systemic change and greater inclusion and opportunities for senior representation that reflects the diversity of the American Scene.

Moderated by Ellen Crawford (Former SAG-AFTRA National Board Member, Los Angeles Local Board Member)

Sheri Foster Blake (Actor, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, U-Turn)

Kim Estes (Actor, Dicks, Underdog)

Harry Groener (Actor, About Schmidt, Road To Perdition)

Geri Jewell (Actor, The Facts of Life, Deadwood)

Dr. Alma Martinez (Professor and Actor, Gentefied, Clemency)

IllumiNative: Re-Centering Native Americans in the Media (12:45 p.m.) – The SAG-AFTRA Native Americans Committee welcomes a discussion with IllumiNative, part of a new generation of Native American / Indigenous non-profits, to discuss their advocacy for the community by using a combination of data, resources, digital networking and vocal support to ensure that the invisibility, stereotypes, and misinformation about Native peoples on screen and in our society are a thing of the past.

Crystal Echo Hawk (Founder and Executive Director, IllumiNative)

Princess Daazhraii Johnson (Producer, Molly of Denali and SAG-AFTRA Native Americans Committee member)

Moving from Conversation to Action (1:30 p.m.) – In this thought-provoking keynote address, The Female Quotient’s CEO Shelley Zallis will explore the steps the union can take to channel candid conversations into tangible action steps for change.

Shelley Zallis (CEO, The Female Quotient)

Middle Eastern / North African (MENA) Performers: Hollywood’s Journey to Equity (2:15 p.m.) – For far too long, the erasure of multi-dimensional MENA characters has taken a toll on the MENA creative community. In a time of amplified diversity, equity and inclusion, MENA performers and organizations are using ally-ship and data to change the industry and MENA narrative for the better.

Omid Abtahi (Actor, American Gods, The Mandalorian)

Yasmine Al-Massri (Actor, Quantico, Caramel)

Maha Chehlaoui (Founder, Pass the Mic Media and Program Director, Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity)

Assaf Cohen (Actor, American Sniper, Entourage)

Moderated by Azita Ghanizada (Actor, Good Trouble, Alphas, and MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition Founder)

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Discussion: Widen the Screen (9:15 a.m.) – Oscar-nominated director Kevin Wilson Jr. used a fresh lens to explore the full richness of the Black experience in a breath-taking Procter & Gamble-sponsored short film project, “Widen the Screen” – a platform that reclaims the beauty of Black life in film. Wilson shares with us how he directed the series, and insight on his experience working with a predominantly Black cast and crew. Wilson will be joined by Al-Teron Williams, one of the featured actors, for this discussion.

Al-Teron Williams (Actor, Dead of Night, The Bobby Brown Story)

Kevin Wilson, Jr. (Director, Producer; I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking), My Nephew Emmet)

Normalizing Diversity: Change the Narrative (10:15 a.m.) – The time for change is now. Changemakers will share their insights and inspiration for normalizing diversity while working to break down decades-old barriers that have traditionally limited visibility, acceptance and opportunity for the Black community.

Nicco Annon (Actor, P-Valley, Activist and Choreographer)

Bree Frank (Founder, HUE You Know)

Moderated by Jawn Murray (TV Host, Commentator and Pop Culture Expert, Night Crawl New York With Jawn Murray)

April Reign (VP of Content Strategy, Ensemble; #OscarsSoWhite Creator)

UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report Series: Connecting the Dots Between Industry Inclusion and the Bottom Line (11:45 a.m.) – This talk will review important takeaways from eight years of annual reports on the state of gender and racial diversity in front of and behind the camera in Hollywood film and television. It will consider the relationship between on-screen diversity and film office and television ratings, and will also consider important best practices for advancing the needle on Hollywood diversity and inclusion.

Darnell Hunt, PhD. (Dean, UCLA Division of Social Sciences and Professor of Sociology and African American Studies)

Tired of Talk: How Information Can Drive Latino Inclusion (1:15 p.m.) – The needle has not moved on Latino inclusion on screen which has hovered around 6% for a community that’s estimated to be nearly 19% of the U.S. population. Media and consumer research company Nielsen will share how the community can turn dismal data into a driver of change, using information and metrics to start a media movement Latinos deserve and earn.