Olivia Colman In Talks To Join Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series For Disney+

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is in talks to join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, sources close to the project confirm to Deadline.

In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir as the likely villain.

Further plot details are being kept under wraps and it’s not clear what role Colman would play.

Marvel declined comment.

Colman won an Oscar for her performance in The Favourite, alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. She is currently nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in British drama The Father.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.