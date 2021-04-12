Oliver Hudson Developing ‘World’s Best Dad’ With Jupiter Entertainment After Striking First-Look Deal Via His Bronco Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Hudson, the actor who has starred in series including Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Scream Queens, is set to front and produce non-scripted format World’s Best Dad (w/t) after his new production company Bronco Productions struck a first-look deal with Jupiter Entertainment.

Snapped producer Jupiter is developing the project, which does not yet have a broadcaster attached, with Hudson and his producing partner Josh Algra through a co-production partnership.

Under the deal, Jupiter will have exclusive rights to Bronco’s slate of lifestyle and adventure formats within the documentary and unscripted space. Hudson and Algra will work closely tandem with Jupiter President Patrick Reardon and Vice President of Development Chris Spry on the projects.

World’s Best Dad, which follows the actor, who also starred in Splitting Up Together and is the son of Goldie Hawn, in a global quest to meet and celebrate the best fathers on Earth. These dads will push him to his limit to determine if he has what it takes to be real-life ‘World’s Best Dad.’

Oliver Hudson said, “I’ve always been fascinated with the human condition. Why people do the things they do? How did they get to where they are? The origin story. I’m excited to create content that, whatever the genre, digs a little deeper into those details, and I am grateful to be a part of the Jupiter family who is giving me that platform to explore my curiosity and what inspires me.”

Josh Algra added, “Having cut my teeth in the branded content space, I’m excited to expand my creativity and partner with Jupiter to bring some of Ollie and my campfire musings of ‘how comes’ and ‘what if’s’ to life.”

Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter Entertainment, said, “Oliver and Josh have an infectious mix of enthusiasm, heart and humor, which they infuse into their storytelling. We’re excited to align with Bronco and develop projects that capture this extraordinary energy.”

Bronco Productions is represented by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.