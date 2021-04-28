Odessa A’zion, Aaron Holliday & Will Block To Star In James Kimball’s Debut Horror Feature ‘For The Night’

EXCLUSIVE: Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects) and Will Block (The Show Must Go Online) have signed on to star in For The Night, a high concept indie horror feature written and directed by James Kimball.

Marking Kimball’s feature directorial debut, the film is described as taking an innovative “spin on the found footage horror genre.” Production kicks off soon in Los Angeles and Montana.

Holliday will play ‘Alex Wells’, a socially awkward, introverted teenager whose main form of escape and expression is his skateboard. Things begin to go awry for Alex when his best friend ‘Jakey Moore,’ played by Block, and Jakey’s cousin ‘Tanner Boers,’ played by A’zion, discover a hidden skate spot within an abandoned hospital.

Zachary Green (The Obituary of Tunde Johnson) is producing For The Night, with NBA All-Star Victor Oladpio exec producing, alongside Jay Henderson, Vincent Bartolotta and Alex Minicucci.

A series lead on Netflix drama Grandy Army, A’zion will next be seen in Mark, Mary & Some Other People, a comedy written, directed and produced by Hannah Marks which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. On the feature side, she has also starred in Pools and Teppo Airaksinen’s upcoming feature Supercool. A series regular on CBS’s Fam, she also appeared as a recurring guest star on ABC’s Nashville.

Best known for his turn as ‘Damon’ in HBO’s Sharp Objects, and in Amy Poehler’s Netflix comedy, Moxie, Holliday can also be seen in the upcoming feature Pink Skies Ahead, directed by Kelly Oxford.

With For the Night, Block makes his feature film debut. The actor has spent the last few years working primarily on stage, most recently with the Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival, McCoy/Rigby Entertainment, and the LA Phil. He is the Artistic Director of Method and Madness Theater Co and an Associate Artist with the Porters of Hellsgate.

A’zion is represented by Buchwald and Royal Dice management. Holliday is repped by Clear Talent Group and A.D.S. Management. Block is repped by DeCayette Talent Agency.