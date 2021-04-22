Academy Museum Celebrates Record Number Of Oscar-Nominated Women – Watch

Some 70 women representing a record total of 76 overall nominations have been nominated for Oscars this year, a very encouraging statistic for the Academy and the industry.

In honor of this, Academy Museum trustee Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum have released a video (click the link above to watch) celebrating the women nominees of the 93rd Oscars. In a year that posed exceptional challenges to filmmaking, it is especially important to uphold the tradition launched seven years ago to honor talented women filmmakers who continue to break glass ceilings in the entertainment industry.

This year’s women nominees were asked to submit short videos or statements about their film and/or creative process. Cohost von Furstenberg, designer; Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming officer, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Cynthia Erivo, actor, singer, and producer, and Dawn Hudson, CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, present a video compilation honoring the women nominees of the 93rd Oscars.

The video features:

Maite Alberdi : Documentary Feature, The Mole Agent

: Documentary Feature, The Mole Agent Sophia Nahli Allison : Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha

: Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha Maria Bakalova : Actress in a Supporting Role, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

: Actress in a Supporting Role, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Garrett Bradley : Documentary Feature, Time

: Documentary Feature, Time Genevieve Camilleri : Visual Effects, Love and Monsters

: Visual Effects, Love and Monsters Peilin Chou : Animated Feature Film, Over the Moon

: Animated Feature Film, Over the Moon Olivia Colman : Actress in a Supporting Role, The Father

: Actress in a Supporting Role, The Father Bina Daigeler : Costume Design, Mulan

: Costume Design, Mulan Lauren Domino : Documentary Feature, Time

: Documentary Feature, Time Alice Doyard : Documentary Short Subject, Colette

: Documentary Short Subject, Colette Janice Duncan : Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha

: Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha Coya Elliott : Sound, Soul

: Sound, Soul Jena Friedman : Adapted Screenplay, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

: Adapted Screenplay, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Vanessa Kirby : Actress in a Leading Role, Pieces of a Woman

: Actress in a Leading Role, Pieces of a Woman Kathy Lucas : Production Design, Tenet

: Production Design, Tenet Dana Murray : Animated Feature Film, Soul

: Animated Feature Film, Soul Mia Neal : Makeup and Hairstyling, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

: Makeup and Hairstyling, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Christina Oh : Best Picture, Minari

: Best Picture, Minari Jan Pascale : Production Design, Mank

: Production Design, Mank Laura Pausini : Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

: Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) Susan Ruzenski : Live Action Short Film, Feeling Through

: Live Action Short Film, Feeling Through Sofia Sondervan : Live Action Short Film, The Letter Room

: Live Action Short Film, The Letter Room Claudia Stolze : Makeup and Hairstyling, Emma

: Makeup and Hairstyling, Emma Diane Warren : Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

: Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) Gigi Williams : Makeup and Hairstyling, Mank

: Makeup and Hairstyling, Mank Yuh-Jung Youn: Actress in a Supporting Role, Minari

In the leadup to the 93rd Oscars, Diane von Furstenberg also is hosting Breaking the Oscars® Ceiling, the first of the Academy Museum’s pre-opening virtual programs, which are conceived as digital prologues to the museum’s core exhibition, Stories of Cinema .

These programs will share the varied voices of extraordinary film artists, tell the stories of their inspirations and collaborations, and explore the art, technology, history, and social impact of the movies.

Breaking the Oscars Ceiling, which takes place on Thursday, April 22 at 7 pm PDT, is moderated by Jacqueline Stewart and features conversations with four women who achieved significant Oscars milestones: Sophia Loren, Whoopi Goldberg, Marlee Matlin, and Buffy Sainte-Marie. Registration for the event is free; RSVP required.