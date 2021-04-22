‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Disney+ Star Wars Series Adds ‘PEN15’ Star Maya Erskine

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is adding PEN15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine, we can reveal.

The Insecure and Scoob! actress will have a supporting role in at least three episodes, we hear. Erskine has been nominated for multiple WGA Awards and a 2019 Emmy for Hulu Original comedy PEN15, which she fronts with Anna Konkle.

Previously announced for Obi-Wan Kenobi are Ewan McGregor (as Obi-Wan), Hayden Christen (as Darth Vader), Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma (as we first revealed), Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the series, which takes place 10 years after Revenge Of The Sith and nine years before A New Hope, in an era after the Jedi Order has been all but wiped out. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has teased the “rematch of the century”, presumably between Obi-Wan and his pupil-turned-enemy Vader.

Currently in pre-production and due to shoot any day now, the series is directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1. It’ll consist of six hour-long episodes.

The series is one of a handful of Star Wars spinoffs in various stages of production, including The Book of Boba Fett (set to debut later this year), a Rogue One prequel focusing on the character of Cassian Andor, Rangers Of The New Republic, and an Ahsoka Tano Mandalorian spinoff series.

Erskine, also known for Hulu series Casual, is due to star in upcoming feature Sacramento with Michael Cera and Michael Angarano. She is repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobsen.