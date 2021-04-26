‘Nomadland’ And Chloé Zhao Completes Season Long Sweep Taking Home The Best Picture Prize

While the night featured some surprises, there was no surprise when Oscar-winner Rita Moreno announced the Best Picture winner with Searchlight’s Nomadland taking home the top prize and completing its historic season long sweep of the top award. It was the film’s third win of the night with director Chloé Zhao making her own history by becoming the first female Asian-American women to win best director.

Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, the film has looked to be the film to beat since then racking a number of wins over this long award season. Besides landing several critic groups top prize, the film was also named Best Picture at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTAs and PGA with Zhao also taking home the DGA prize.

While Zhao thanked its cast and crew for all their hard work in getting this film done and the people behind the scenes that believed in it, she had fellow producer and star Frances McDormand finish off the speech and she asked the audience and those to do one thing, get back into theaters.

“Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible and one day very, very soon, take everyone you know, into that theater, shoulder to shoulder, in that dark space and watch every film that is represented here tonight. We give this one to our wolf,” McDormand said while finishing the speech with a howl into the night.

The movie was not finished winning awards either as McDormand would later win Best Actress right after the Best Picture win giving the film three awards on the night, leading all films.