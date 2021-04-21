Memento International Boards ‘Catch The Fair One’ From ‘Nomadland’ Producer Mollye Asher & Exec Producer Darren Aronofsky

EXCLUSIVE: Memento International has boarded international sales rights to Tribeca Film Festival thriller Catch The Fair One, Oscar-nominated producer Mollye Asher’s follow-up to Nomadland.

The movie, about a former champion boxer who embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister, marks the acting debut of real-life boxer, Kali “KO” Reis, the first Native American woman to win a major world title. Reis is the current WBA Super Lightweight World Champion and fought in the first televised women’s bout on HBO.

As announced by Tribeca yesterday, the film will get its world premiere in the festival’s U.S. narrative competition. Above is a first look image from the movie.

Related Story Tribeca Film Festival Unveils Main Lineup For June Event

Pic is written and directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka and stars Reis in the lead role. Reis also shares a story by credit with Wladyka. Other cast include Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Shelly Vincent, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero, and Kevin Dunn.

The film is produced by Nomadland and The Rider producer Asher, Kimberly Parker (Last Black Man In San Francisco) and director Wladyka. It is executive-produced by Darren Aronofsky, Mynette Louie, Derek Nguyen, Ari Handel, Cat Hobbs, James Hausler, Charles Stiefel, Todd Stiefel, Michael D’Alto, Christopher Triana, Claude Amadeo, Shaun Sanghani, Sam Bisbee and Arturo Castro.

Memento International is representing international sales and The Films Sales Company will handle U.S. rights. The feature marks Memento’s second English-speaking premiere in 2021 following SXSW’s debut The Drover’s Wife The Legend Of Molly Johnson.

Director Wladyka’s debut feature film, Manos Sucias, won Best New Narrative Director at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival and was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards. He has also directed episodes of series including Narcos, The Terror, and Fear the Walking Dead.

The filmmaker said: “Premiering my second feature, Catch The Fair One, at Tribeca is a true homecoming as both a New Yorker and a festival alum. I am thrilled to be working with Memento, who has handled so many inspiring and cinematic films. We know we are in good hands to usher our film, and bring the dynamic debut performance of Kali “K.O.” Reis, to an international audience.”

Paris-based Memento added: “We’re truly excited to be part of this adventure and work with such talented filmmakers. Catch The Fair One is not only a gritty female-lead action-thriller, it’s also inspired by real issues and people not represented enough on screen. Kali “K.O” Reis is a true discovery, the kind of hero we’d like to see more, she brings dramatic tension with style.”

Memento’s sales slate also includes Asghar Farhadi’s anticipated drama A Hero, Berlin title Persian Lessons and Venice and Toronto movie Night Of The Kings.

Wladyka is repped by CAA and Redefine Entertainment and Reis is repped by Dan Janvey.