Noah Centineo To Star In Netflix CIA Series From Alexi Hawley, Doug Liman & eOne

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Netflix has landed an untitled espionage drama from Entertainment One and Hypnotic that is a star vehicle for Noah Centineo, who’s playing Atom Smasher in the Dwayne Johnson DC/New Line film Black Adam. The hourlong series, which has received an eight-episode order, is created by The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley who will serve as showrunner. Hawley and Centineo will be executive producers alongside Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis.

Centineo will play a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency, unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. When Deadline first heard about the series package several weeks ago when it was shopped at auction, the working title was Graymail, a term that refers to the threatened revelation of state secrets. Netflix hasn’t set a firm title yet.

The Fosters alum Centineo’s breakout turn came at Netflix through the film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, in which he played Peter Kavinsky in the film adaptation of the Jenny Han novel. He was awarded an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, reprised in a sequel and shot the third and final film in the series. Black Adam is set for release July 29, 2022 through Warner Bros.

Hawley, whose credits include Castle and The Following, created the ABC/eOne police drama The Rookie, currently in its third season, on which he is executive producer and showrunner. He previously created and executive produced the NBC CIA drama series State of Affairs.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Nick Styne’s Definition Entertainment and Myman Greenspan; Hawley is repped by CAA, The Shuman Company and Hansen Jacobson; Liman and Hypnotic are with CAA.