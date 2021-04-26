‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Nicole Kidman & Melissa McCarthy In First Trailer For Hulu Limited Series – Watch

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy are front and center in the first trailer for Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which premiered during the 93rd Academy Awards telecast on sibling ABC. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, the project is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The trailer provides an unsettling glimpse into the cult-like retreat. You can watch it above.

The series also stars Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.