Nikki Grahame Dies: ‘Big Brother UK’ Contestant Was 38

Nikki Grahame, a reality TV star best known for her appearance in the seventh season of Big Brother UK, has died at 38.

“Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021,” said a statement from her representative. “Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

No cause of death was given. Grahame recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic following an online fundraising by concerned friends and fans.

Grahame finished fifth in the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006. In 2010, she was a runner-up in the Ultimate Big Brother competition. She later released two books on her bouts of anorexia nervosa, 2009’s Dying to Be Thin and Fragile, released in 2012.

Her GoFundMe page had a statement mourning her passing. “Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall tweeted she was “so desperately sad to hear” the news. She said Grahame was “The funniest, most bubbly [and] sweetest girl. My thoughts are with her friends and family.”