Nikki Glaser To Host Inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Nikki Glaser will help MTV honor the year’s biggest moments in unscripted television as she hosts the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony. The first-of-its kind event will air Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and comes a day after the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted event will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from a number of nominated reality TV shows. RuPaul’s Drag Race leads the unscripted nominations with a total of five noms for categories including best reality cast, best competition series and best host. Among the other MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted nominees are Bling Empire, 90 Day Fiancé, The Bachelorette and Legendary.

The first ceremony in the two-night event sees Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones take the stage to host the awards show’s in-person return more than a year after it opted for a virtual route amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles show will honor scripted television and film titles including WandaVision, Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, The Mandalorian and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. See the full nominees list here.

Today is the last day fans can cast votes for their favorites at vote.mtv.com. More details about the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last month Glaser launched her daily audio series The Nikki Glaser Podcast and hosted the five-night Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments for Comedy Central. She previously hosted You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM and premiered her Netflix comedy special, Bangin‘ in October 2019. The comedian also hosted, co-created and executive produced Comedy Central’s Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.