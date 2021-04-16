‘The Night House’ Director David Bruckner Joins TV Package ‘Blackout’ Based On Rami Malek Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Since our story yesterday about Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King starring in season two of hit podcast Blackout, some new details about the TV package based on the audio series have emerged.

Most significantly, we can reveal that David Bruckner, director of Searchlight Pictures Sundance horror The Night House, is attached to direct the TV adaptation, which is being put together by Planet Of The Apes and The Greatest Showman outfit Chernin Entertainment, Endeavor Content and the podcast’s producer QCode.

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is aboard the TV package as an executive producer and the podcast’s creator Scott Conroy will adapt for TV.

There’s still no word yet on casting for the series and a network has yet to be assigned, though this is gearing up to be an in-demand package.

Season two of the apocalyptic thriller will be released early this summer with Malek reprising his role of Simon Itani, a small-town radio DJ fighting to protect his family and community after the power grid goes down nationwide, upending modern civilization.

Season one of Blackout was made in partnership with Endeavor Audio who financed and co-distributed. It topped the Apple podcast chart in the fiction category and has been downloaded more than 12 million times.

Rebecca Hall stars in 2020 horror The Night House. Bruckner is also known for directing genre movies such as Netflix pic The Ritual, and chapters of Southbound and the influential 2012 horror V/H/S.

Conroy is represented by Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment, CAA and Gang Tyre.