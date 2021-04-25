NFL Teams With Social Media Audio App Clubhouse For Draft Programming

The NFL draft is coming to Clubhouse.

The buzzy social media audio app has teamed with the National Football League to produce a lineup of original programming around the 2021 NFL Draft.

You’ll be able to find out where Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence or Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is drafted after the NFL became the first major sports league to collaborate with Clubhouse on official programming.

Beginning Monday, April 26, the NFL will host a series of rooms – where Clubhouse users can listen and talk – throughout the week around the Draft, which includes a pre-Draft assessment of the prospective players, a conversation with The University of Alabama’s football team alumni, a fan mock Draft, Draft debriefs and more.

Users will be able to follow the picks live as they’re announced and listen in on discussions featuring key NFL figures—from athletes and coaches to network personalities. Fans also have the opportunity to join the conversation and be invited on stage by moderators to ask questions or share their reactions to the Draft.

“The NFL’s commitment to innovation is matched only by their devotion to their fans and we are proud to welcome the NFL to Clubhouse,” said Sean Brown, Head of Sports Partnerships at Clubhouse. “The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year for football fans, and we know that millions of creators will be discussing, debating, and celebrating throughout the week.”