New Hollywood Podcast: Little Marvin Talks Excitement And Horror Of Creating Socially-Minded Thriller ‘Them’

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Courtesy of Matt Sayles

One would say that Little Marvin’s Amazon Prime Video series Them is super relevant to the current social landscape when it comes to race. The truth of the matter is the topics tackled in Them have always been relevant — long before 2021.

Them, which debuts on April 9 on Prime Video, is executive produced by Lena Waithe and marks Little Marvin’s debut as a series creator and writer. The socially-minded thriller is a limited anthology series that is set in the 1950s and follows a Black family who moves from North Carolina to a predominantly white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. People may be surprised to learn they move to Compton in L.A. which is now known as being a predominantly Black neighborhood — but in Them, it is all-white. On top of that, the family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

The series stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten. With its combination of toxic race relations, supernatural fare and a hyper-reality of terror, tt brings to light conversations that can trigger a journey of emotions. Most of all, it is an unapologetic breakthrough series for Little Marvin.

He sat in the hot seat at Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the excitement and fear he experienced in making the series, Black narratives framed through a genre lens, how his Black and South Asian background influenced his storytelling skills and, most importantly, his favorite trashy reality show. Listen to the episode below.

