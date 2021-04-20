New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson Talks BLD PWR And Looking At Systemic Change Through An Abolitionist Lens

Audiences may know Kendrick Sampson from his roles on TV series such as How To Get Away With Murder, White Famous and Gracepoint. But he is probably best known for his role as Nathan a.k.a. “Lyft Bae” in Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Insecure — which is currently in production on its fifth and final season. Sampson is also a very vocal advocate and activist — specifically in the past year.

Sampson has used his platform to launch BLD PWR, an organization that engages pop culture, education, and activism “to build and train an inclusive community of entertainers and athletes to advance radical social change.” BLD PWR has partnered and continues to team with grassroots causes and organizations at the intersections of gender, immigration, economic, educational, environmental and racial justice movements.

With the Black Lives Matter movement and the racial reckoning that has struck the country, Sampson and his team at BLD PWR has been fueling the need for change in the country when it comes to the Black community, police reform (or abolishing of) and racial equality.

Sampson stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to unpack the events of last year, how he looks at change through an abolitionist lens, and the impact of BLD PWR. We also tried to get some details about the fifth season of Insecure — in which he reprises his role as Lyft Bae.

Listen to the episode below.