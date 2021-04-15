‘Borat Supplemental Reportings’ Trailer: Never-Before-Seen Footage From Oscar-Nominated Sequel Coming To Amazon Prime

Jagshemash, Borat fans!

Never-before-seen footage from Amazon Prime Video sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, will soon be coming to the streamer, in the form of a special.

Amazon took to YouTube today to make the announcement, offering up a first trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. The multipart special does not yet have an official release date.

Scenes expanded on in the trailer include fictional Kazakh journalist Borat’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) time at a makeup store with his daughter, Tutar (breakout actress Maria Bakalova), his stay in a cabin owned by conspiracy theorists during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his pilgrimage to the far-right rally, where he sings the Oscar-shortlisted “Wuhan Flu.”

“I am looking out on this diverse crowd with every shade of white, all waving machine guns,” Borat says in new footage from the event. “I have never felt safer.” (In subsequent footage, we see Baron Cohen break character and advise his collaborators to drive away quickly, after his appearance at the rally goes awry.)

Also making an appearance in the special is Jeanise Jones, the Oklahoma woman hired to be Tutar’s babysitter, who became an unwitting phenomenon on social media, following the sequel’s release.

Directed by Jason Woliner, the long-awaited mockumentary released on October 23 sees Baron Cohen reprise his iconic role, which first caught the world’s attention in 2006. In the original film, Borat made a documentary on the United States that humiliated his home country, and in the sequel, he must travel back to America to redeem its reputation, by offering Tutar as a bride to then-Vice President Mike Pence. Featuring an unforgettable appearance by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, the comedy is nominated for two Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay, with Bakalova landing a nom for Best Supporting Actress. Among other accolades this award season, the comedy has won two Golden Globes, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Check out the trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings above.