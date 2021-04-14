‘New Amsterdam’: Anupam Kher Exits NBC Medical Drama As Series Regular, Will Not Return As Dr. Vijay Kapoor

New Amsterdam is one doctor short as Anupam Kher, who portrays Dr. Vijay Kapoor, has exited the NBC medical drama, Deadline has confirmed.

News of Kher’s exit follows New Amsterdam‘s Tuesday night episode, in which staffers of Bellevue Hospital learned that Dr. Kapoor resigned from his duties. New Amsterdam season 3 kicked off with hospital staffers facing the Covid-19 pandemic head on. As is the case in real life, members of Bellevue Hospital contracted the infectious disease, including Kher’s Dr. Kapoor, who also underwent open-heart surgery.

Kher appeared on David Schulner’s NBC drama as a series regular since the show’s debut in 2018.

The actor’s exit from the show comes just days after he told The Hindustan Times that his wife, actress Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

“Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before,” he told the local publication. “We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.