Netflix Unveils Spanish Slate Including Trio Of New Drama Series

Netflix has announced a crop of upcoming projects in Spain, including three new drama series, two original films, and a pair of reality shows.

The series are:

Intimacy (Intimidad), which has been created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento, directed by Jorge Torregrossa, Ben Gutteridge, Marta Font, Koldo Almandoz and stars Itziar Ituño, Patricia López Arnaiz, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener and Emma Suárez. The show follows four women who are forced to walk the thin line that separates public life from private life after sexual video of a politician with a promising future is released.

Baruca is a six-part action series created by Victor Sierra and Xosé Morais, directed by Óscar Pedraza, and starring Alberto Ammann and Luis Callejo. It is set in the psychiatric prison Monte Baruca on December 24, when a group of armed men surround the complex and cut of all communication with the outside world. Their objective is to capture Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer, but the prison warden refuses to hand him over.

Finally, If Only (Si lo hubiera sabido) has been created by Turkish screenwriter Ece Yörenç and adapted by Irma Correa. It stars Megan Montaner as Emma, a 30-year old woman, who is unhappy with her 10-year relationship with Nando and her family life and who feels that her life has lost all meaning. When a time error sends her back a decade, she is trapped in the body of a 20-year-old, giving her a chance to reassess who she wants to become.

On the film side, Netflix has commissioned A través de mi ventana, an adaptation of the novel by Ariana Godoy directed by Marçal Forés. The project begins filming on March 14 and is produced by Nostromo Pictures and directed by Marçal Fores.

The streamer has also greenlit Eres tú, written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor. This urban romantic comedy is produced by Zeta Studios. It tells the story of Javier, who at the age of 16 kissed a girl for the first time and discovered that he can see his entire romantic future with that person. Things get more complicated when he accidentally kisses his best friend’s girlfriend.

Finally, the reality shows are Guaranteed Love (Amor con fianza) which sees six couples posted to an exotic location who have to prove their honesty in their relationships and will be hosted by Mónica Naranjo and produced by Fremantle Media, and Georgina, following the Instagram star Georgina Rodriguez, who has 24 million followers.

Netflix also confirmed today that second and final season of The Neighbour (El Vecino) will stream from May 21, and that Murder By The Coast, a documentary about prolific Wanninkhof-Carabantes case, will debut April 23, while Oriol Paulo’s mini-series El Inocente will debut April 30.