Netflix To Open New Nordics Hub In Sweden As European Growth Continues Apace

Netflix has revealed plans to open a new office in Stockholm that will function as a hub for the region.

The office will open in the second half of this year, as detailed in a new blog by Lina Brouneus, the streamer’s Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, EMEA.

Netflix now has European offices in Amsterdam, Madrid, Berlin, London, Paris and Brussels, while Rome (and Istanbul) is opening later this year. The streamer recently revealed a new Bogota, Colombia, office to boot.

Brouneus said: “Now is the time for us to get even closer to our members, the creators, filmmakers, partners and cultural communities throughout the Nordics – which is why I’m excited to announce that in the second half of this year we’re opening a Nordic office in Stockholm that will function as a hub for the region. To further support the region and to reflect the diversity of talent we work with, we will also have a small team of Netflix employees based in a satellite office in Copenhagen.”

An interesting nugget revealed in today’s blog, which indicates the ever-growing appetite for global content among Netflix subs, is that “almost two thirds of our members globally have chosen to watch a Nordic original film or series”.

Brouneus continued: “Netflix has always felt at home in the Nordics. It was one of the first places outside of the US where we started making local original shows, and over the past nine years we’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most brilliant creative talent in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

“By the end of this year nearly seventy original titles coming from the Nordics will be available on Netflix – films and series that have been enjoyed by the four million-plus members across the region as well as our members right around the world. In fact, almost two thirds of our members globally have chosen to watch a Nordic original film or series – made in the Nordics, watched by the world.”

Netflix content to emanate from the region includes Swedish series such as Quicksand, Love & Anarchy and Snabba Cash; Norwegian series Ragnarok and Home for Christmas; three seasons of The Rain and the recently-announced series The Chestnut Man in Denmark, and later this year Katla, the sci-fi thriller series from Iceland.

Last year the studio released Cadaver, the first Netflix film from the region, and upcoming films include Dancing Queens, Vinterviken, Against the Ice, Troll and Black Crab.