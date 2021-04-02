Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Wraps Production

It’s a wrap. More than a year since it started filming, the anticipated second season of Netflix’s hit fantasy epic The Witcher has finally wrapped production in the UK.

Star Henry Cavill, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and cast announced the completion of filming with the release of a behind-the-scenes video. “We’ve shot for 158 days with at least one unit, sometimes two, sometimes three, all while decked out in face shields, face masks and goggles and slathered in hand sanitizer. We shot in 15 locations, with 89 cast members and over 1,200 different crew members all bringing their craft to life,” said Hissrich in the video.

Filming on Season 2 begin in February 2020, but production halted shortly thereafter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduling delays prompted the exit of Thue Rasmussen and the recasting of Basil Eidenbenz in the popular Witcher Eskel role. Production resumed in August 2020, but was halted again in November due to multiple positive Covid-19 cases.



The Witcher is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, with the first season watched by 76 million households.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Also starring are Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

You can watch the video above.

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021