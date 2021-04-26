Netflix Boards Thai Supernatural Thriller ‘Ghost Lab’ In Deal With Local Producer GDH

Netflix continues its expansion into Southeast Asia with the acquisition of Ghost Lab, the supernatural thriller from Thailand that is produced by major local outfit GDH 559.

Directed by “Goff” Paween Purijitpanya (Body), the pic stars “Tor” Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, “Ice” Paris Intarakomalyasut and “Nychaa” Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich in a story of supernatural experiments that cross boundaries between life and death.

Netflix will release the movie on May 26.

This is the streamer’s first deal with GDH, which is a subsidiary of Thai entertainment conglomerate GMM Grammy. The company is a successor to GMM Tai Hub, which was one of the country’s most successful production houses. It operates as both a producer and distribution and has credits including the 2017 heist movie Bad Genius, which was a local awards hit and grossed an impressive $45M, the majority of which came from China. The film was spun off for TV – Bad Genius: The Series – which shows on Netflix.

Ghost Lab is also the first Thai movie to be produced in Dolby Vision.

The deal comes as Thailand enters a stricter lockdown as of today (April 26) in response to increasing Covid cases. Cinemas have shuttered as part of the measures, and will remain closed until at least May 9, as per Reuters.

Malobika Banerji, Director of Content, Southeast Asia at Netflix said, “Ghost Lab is a bold, original film from the brilliant mind of Director Paween Purijitpanya and an incredible Thai cast and crew. We’re excited to partner with GDH to bring this film to our members in Thailand and around the world.”

“Ghost Lab’s storyline is quite unconventional, because it attempts a deeper exploration of our belief in the supernatural, and whether this can be proven by science. It’s an honor to be partnering with a global platform that allows for creative expression and I hope this movie will encourage the audience to contemplate their ways of life and find the answers to their questions,” added director Purijitpanya.

“This year, GDH will continue to produce a diverse and fresh slate of top-quality Thai films like Ghost Lab. These are films which will cement GDH’s reputation as being in the forefront of the Thai filmmaking industry. We are happy that our titles will have the chance to capture audiences around the world on Netflix,” said Jina Osothsilp, Chief Executive Officer of GDH.